NEW RICHMOND - By a vote of 5-1 Monday, New Richmond City Council selected Gerrard Corporation to develop the Beebe Building located at 307 S. Knowles Ave.

The council elected to follow the recommendation of the Forward New Richmond Committee, which endorsed the Gerrard proposal 5-2 at a special session Friday, Oct. 25.

The next step will be to draft a developers agreement between Gerrard Corp. and the city.

As it stands, the Gerrard proposal calls for the construction and management of an $8 million senior housing complex with a first floor community space, 40 apartments consisting of a mix of one and two bedroom units ranging in rent from $525 to $1,250 per month, onsite parking and a range of amenities. The proposal assumes the complete demolition of the existing building. Gerrard plans to break ground in spring 2021 with occupancy by spring 2022.

According to principal Paul Gerrard, the project relies on a complicated collection of financing mechanisms. Tax credits, which constitute a large part of the project financing, must be applied for by Dec. 6, 2019.

“There would be essentially five layers of financing on this project: first mortgage, tax credits, TIF, Department of Administration money and Chicago Home Loan Bank grant,” Gerrard explained.

Four members of Forward New Richmond joined council members Monday afternoon and briefly summarized their discussion of the Gerrard proposal.

The majority of them expressed that the Gerrard proposal satisfied the guidance offered by the city’s comprehensive plan and vision for downtown and that the city had spent enough time and money to arrive at the Gerrard proposal. They felt that starting the process over would not guarantee a different result and that a residential solution would act as a catalyst to spur commercial development downtown and draw consumers to Knowles Avenue.

The primary objections within the committee revolved around restoring as opposed to razing the existing building for historic reasons and relegating such a large and prominent piece of real estate on Knowles Avenue to residential use.

Gerrard confirmed that the commitment to build a 55-or-better housing complex was essentially locked in place (constrained by tax credit financing rules), but that he was open to discussing “commercial” options for the ground floor in addition to exterior design, landscaping, lighting, parking prior to submission of the general development plan.

In addition to Forward New Richmond’s recommendation, the council received a letter endorsing the Gerrard proposal from the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce Board and a letter from River Falls Community Development supporting Gerrard Corp. as a development partner.

New Richmond Planning Director Noah Wiedenfeld and Community Development Director Beth Thompson reiterated the city’s public outreach campaign, which mirrored the process to select a developer for the Beebe Building project starting with the first newsletter available online and mailed to every city household in spring 2019. Regular social media updates, podcasts and newspaper stories followed, leading up to a lunch meeting with Paul Gerrard attended by about 30 people, a tour during which Gerrad met with owners of surrounding businesses to field questions and the Downtown Development Community open house Oct. 17. City staff said they continued to follow up by phone, email and one-on-one meetings with business owners and residents to answer questions.

Mayor Fred Horne put the frustrating challenge of how to get community members to engage with government into perspective.

“There was a proposal for Arthur Rose. There was standing room only in this council chamber. There wasn’t anywhere near the communications for that project as there have been for this one. So I think the public, even though they are not showing up for meetings, I think they are communicating that this is not that hot button issue. If they were against this project, they would be here,” Horne said.

Tough call, not so much.

