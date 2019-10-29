The Fourth of July fireworks show in Red Wing each year is put on by Mississippi Alumination. Starting in 2016, Alumination created a partnership where the city would pay $10,000 in matching funds. Alumination raised funds for fireworks, in part, by collecting aluminum cans at three donation locations and the cans were then processed by the city. Now, this partnership will be coming to a close.

Jeff Schneider, the deputy director of Red Wing Public Works, spoke to council members at their meeting Monday, Oct. 28.

“I think it’s gotten to a point where it’s not really working into our work plans anymore. It’s a lot of work associated with this. We’ve been storing this material since 2016 and in spite of the bad commodity market, we still need that space for new commodities.”

According to Schneider, the city has collected and processed 22.7 tons of aluminum beverage cans, which has resulted in a cost of about $11,035 in processing since the partnership began.

Along with the cost of the program for the city, Public Works has found that the storage of cans for Alumination has eaten into space that is needed for other materials that are collected and processed by the city.

Don Kliewer, the director of Alumination, also appeared before the council Monday. He said the Independence Day fireworks display is important to many members of the city and county: “Just so you know, a lot of businesses contributed a lot of money so we could have fireworks in this community.”

Before the meeting, City Council Administrator Kay Kuhlmann, Kliewer and Schneider met to discuss the future of Alumination.

“I think we had agreement in that it’s time to maybe quit the can collection, but we didn’t necessarily have agreement on everything else,” Kuhlmann told the council.

The price of aluminum is at a low point. When Administrative Business Director Marshall Hallock checked the price of aluminum per pound about two weeks ago, it was 40 cents. That figure may have fallen to below 30 cents now.

After some discussion, the city agreed with Kliewer that it would check Tuesday, Oct. 29, to see what the price per pound of aluminum is. If it is more than 30 cents, the city will pay that price to Mississippi Alumination for all of the cans currently being stored. If the rate is 30 cents or lower, the city will pay 30 cents per pound.

While Red Wing Public Works will no longer collect, process and store cans for Alumination, the council agreed to continue its annual matching donation for the fireworks. Because the city no longer has the expense of collecting and processing the aluminum, the council voted to increase the donation from $10,000 to $12,000, beginning in the 2020 budget year.