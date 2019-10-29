A Hastings City Council committee delved into several traffic, pedestrian and street-related concerns and potential solutions at its meeting last week.

The council's operations committee, a three-councilmember group that oversees the city's public works department, received updates on four streets that have been subject of resident concerns. Of the four, removal of a stop sign at the intersection of Southview and Westview drives is most likely to move forward in the future.

A resident's request jumpstarted looking into the stop sign's removal for eastbound and westbound traffic, said Nick Egger, the city's public works director.

The city analyzed traffic data from that neighborhood and found that there was low traffic volume and few traffic accidents had occurred there, he said.

"A lot of the data points really did suggest there wasn't a whole lot of a valid reason for a stop sign to be in that position," Egger said.

Committee members voted to delay removing the stop sign and instead directed the department to gather further feedback from neighborhood residents. Egger said the department will mail neighborhood residents and ask for feedback in the next week. It will be further discussed at a future committee meeting.

Funding issues push back potential lane change

The committee also discussed a potential lane alignment modification on Pine Street at Highway 55, but the public works budget lacked funding and staff could not take immediate action.

Several resident concerns had been raised over making left turns and with lane alignment going straight. City staff analysis concluded that the issues did exist and that shifting the lane would help alleviate them, Egger said.

However, shifting the lane modifications would also require moving detection devices tied to the traffic signal system underneath the pavement, raising costs, he said. The lane modification and signal relocation was estimated to cost $10,000-$15,000.

The department did not have funding this year for the shift, and instead will modify the lane next year, if there are funds left over after other preplanned, priority work, he said.

Other possible changes nixed after analysis