A Hastings City Council committee delved into several traffic, pedestrian and street-related concerns and potential solutions at its meeting last week.
The council's operations committee, a three-councilmember group that oversees the city's public works department, received updates on four streets that have been subject of resident concerns. Of the four, removal of a stop sign at the intersection of Southview and Westview drives is most likely to move forward in the future.
A resident's request jumpstarted looking into the stop sign's removal for eastbound and westbound traffic, said Nick Egger, the city's public works director.
The city analyzed traffic data from that neighborhood and found that there was low traffic volume and few traffic accidents had occurred there, he said.
"A lot of the data points really did suggest there wasn't a whole lot of a valid reason for a stop sign to be in that position," Egger said.
Committee members voted to delay removing the stop sign and instead directed the department to gather further feedback from neighborhood residents. Egger said the department will mail neighborhood residents and ask for feedback in the next week. It will be further discussed at a future committee meeting.
Funding issues push back potential lane change
The committee also discussed a potential lane alignment modification on Pine Street at Highway 55, but the public works budget lacked funding and staff could not take immediate action.
Several resident concerns had been raised over making left turns and with lane alignment going straight. City staff analysis concluded that the issues did exist and that shifting the lane would help alleviate them, Egger said.
However, shifting the lane modifications would also require moving detection devices tied to the traffic signal system underneath the pavement, raising costs, he said. The lane modification and signal relocation was estimated to cost $10,000-$15,000.
The department did not have funding this year for the shift, and instead will modify the lane next year, if there are funds left over after other preplanned, priority work, he said.
Other possible changes nixed after analysis
Two other resident-based concerns were discussed, but not acted upon after staff found changes unnecessary.
Parking concerns during events at Riverwood Park near Village Trail had caused some residents to ask the city to explore potential solutions, Egger said. The concerns were over sight lines being limited for oncoming traffic, however city analysis found little history of issues in the area.
"The park has been getting used in this fashion for some number of years," Egger said. "We aren't finding any evidence that there's a pattern or a history of incidents out there ... that sends a signal back to us that drivers must be pretty careful."
The committee also discussed potentially implementing a crosswalk and traffic speed concerns along Pleasant Drive, near the YMCA.
That discussion stemmed from a community comment during an October City Council meeting, but city staff found that implementing additional crosswalks would not be suitable with the area's speed limit and the street configuration.
"When crosswalks are in a mid-block location, it is strongly discouraged to put one in when you have speeds that are 35 mph or higher," Egger said.
The city could potentially move to shift the speed limit in the area — recently passed legislation allows local municipalities to shift speed limits — however they are waiting on further guidance on how that legislation would work in practice, he said. The city would also look to avoid having "arbitrarily set speed limits from street to street," Egger said.