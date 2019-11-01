The Goodhue County Board will return to five members after the election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. This comes after months of four sitting commissioners and a pattern of 2-2 votes.

Darwin Fox of Welch and Linda Flanders of Red Wing are both running for the District 1 seat, a position that is teed-up to be the tie-breaker on many decisions. Currently, the two topics that seem to be the most controversial and discussed by the board and residents are the budget and solid waste plan.

When asked about their opinion on the county’s solid waste predicament, the candidates had similar responses: the county needs to enter the closed landfill program (run by the state of Minnesota) so that if the Bench Street landfill begins to leak, or the state decides it needs to be cleaned, the county will not be responsible for paying for the entire process.

While Flanders told the Republican Eagle that she supports the current proposition before the County Board to haul all of the county’s waste to Red Wing to be processed before being converted into energy, Fox explained that if this plan does pass, there needs to be a way to ensure that county residents are on a “level playing field” when it comes to the cost of collection.

The levy for 2020 cannot be increased past 2.54% due to the primary levy being set in September. It can, however, be lowered. Commissioners Jason Majerus and Barney Nesseth want to see more cuts before the final levy is passed in December. Commissioners Paul Drotos and Brad Anderson, meanwhile, don’t want to pass a bare-bones levy because, they argue, that ensures that items will have to be paid for in future years. Neither board member has publicly said what the lowest levy that they would agree to is, but both have said that they find that there is very little fluff left in the current preliminary budget and levy. The District 1 representative who is elected will most likely be the person who decides if the levy goes below or remains at a 2.54% increase.

While the person elected to the District 1 seat will serve for one year before the position is up for re-election in 2020 (Commissioner Ron Allen’s term would have run from January 2017 to January 2021) instead of the usual four-year term, it is likely that there will be other close votes that the soon-to-be-elected commissioner will have to vote on.

Currently, the county is talking about the drug court and how to fund it when the four-year grant for the program is up. There are also decisions to be made about what land the county should buy or sell, the roads that are repaired and many other items.

While it is impossible to know how the two candidates will vote, one thing is certain: as long as all five members are present, no vote will fail due to a tie. Everything will win or lose by a majority.