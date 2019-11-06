HUDSON -- The Common Council voted to reverse its previous decisions on memorials on city properties, choosing now to allow the existing memorials to remain.

The issue first came to the council Oct. 21 after staff discovered the city had not been following an ordinance adopted in 2009 that prohibits memorials on city property unless. At that meeting, the council voted to remove the memorials as they reached the 10-year mark, except for the most recent one, which would be removed immediately.

Memorials to be removed as Hudson revisits public property policies

Council member Randy Morrissette II made the motion to reconsider the issue at Monday’s meeting, apologizing to any families that may have been offended as well as to Council member Sarah Atkins Hoggatt.

The council approved leaving the existing memorials in place, and following the policy moving forward until or unless it changes.

Council member Paul Deziel said he’d like to see the policy changed to allow memorials. Council member Joyce Hall suggested sending the policy to the park board for recommendations to change it. In a letter read at the meeting, Atkins Hoggatt, who was absent, said she would like to see a motion to revisit the policy for review.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves said the agenda for the meeting didn’t include further discussion, but the issue could be brought back at another meeting.

Lakeview EMS report

Lakeview EMS Operations supervisor Bridget Murphy presented the monthly reports for September and October.

Lakeview EMS began operating in the city of Hudson on Sept. 9.

In September, Lakeview received 60 requests for service in the city, Murphy said. Of those, 56 were emergent. Of the emergent calls, 50 were responded to from the Hudson base, four from elsewhere in Hudson and two from outside of the Hudson service area.

The average response time in the city was 4 minutes and 33 seconds.

In the entire area, including the town of Hudson, village of North Hudson and portions of the towns of Troy and Warren, Lakeview received 86 requests for service in September, Murphy said. Of those 86, 79 were emergent calls. Of those 79, 70 were responded to from the Hudson base, seven from elsewhere in Hudson and two from outside of the Hudson service area.

The average response time for the entire area was 5 minutes and 14 seconds.

Lakeview EMS also took 48 transfers out of Hudson Hospital in September.

In October Lakeview received 100 requests for service in the city, Murphy said. Of those 100, 93 were emergent. Of those 93, 87 were responded to from the Hudson base, two from elsewhere in Hudson and four from outside of the service area.

The average response time in the city was 5 minutes and 6 seconds.

In the entire area, Lakeview received 129 requests for service in October, Murphy said. Of those 129, 120 were emergent. Of those 120, 110 were responded to from the Hudson base, four from elsewhere in the city and six from outside the Hudson service area.

Lakeview EMS also took 58 transfers out of Hudson Hospital in October.

Murphy explained that non-emergent calls are ones that do not require lights and sirens. The decision for emergent or non-emergent is made by the dispatcher. She said it does not take much to bump a call up to emergent, so those that are non-emergent are very minor.

Hall requested to hear the 90th percentile numbers.

In September, the 90th percentile for response time was 7 minutes and 25 seconds in the city, and 9 minutes and 33 seconds in the entire area. In October, the 90th percentile for response time was 8 minutes and 11 seconds in the city, and 8 minutes and 38 seconds in the entire area.

Hall said she would also like to see information on when St. Croix County received the dispatch call and when Lakeview EMS was notified, so they can monitor if there are any problems with dispatch.

Murphy said she could put that together for future reports, as well as emailing the information for September and October.

In her experience, Murphy said there are a number of times when Lakeview EMS dispatch goes off before the IamResponding system.