Justin Olsen appeared to be headed to a return to Cottage Grove City Council. As of 9:30 pm Nov. 5, Olsen had garnered 81% of the vote. Candidate Roman Kreeger received 17.05%, according to results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Olsen and Kreeger competed to fill a vacancy left by the departure of sitting council member Wayne Butt. Butt was appointed to City Council last year to replace Wayne Johnson, who was elected to the Washington County Board of Commissioners.

Olsen, a graduate of Park High School, served on Cottage Grove City Council from 2009 to 2016.