Former Cottage Grove Mayor and former representative Keith Franke appeared to have a lock on one of two open seats on St. Paul Park City Council.

As of 9:31 pm Nov. 5, Franke had more than 42% of the votes, followed by incumbent Tim Jones with 23.7%.

Patrick J. Downs was third with 19.26% of the total and Andrew Cison came in fourth with 14.25%.

The mayoral race between incumbent Sandi Dingle and challenger Sharon Ornquist is close, with Dingle garnering 52.65% and Ornquist with 46.97%.

Franke, a Republican, represented house district 54A.