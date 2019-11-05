New parking system begins

Hudson’s New Parking System is now up in running, as of Nov. 4.

During the month, the police department will be issuing courtesy tickets. Tickets will be issued starting in December.

What to know about downtown Hudson parking changes

Hours of enforcement will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays and some holidays remain free.

The holiday parking, from Nov. 30 through Jan. 2, 2020, will again be in place. The first three hours of parking will be free on these dates.

The rates remain the same at 50 cents an hour, with a one-hour minimum. All on-street parking has a three-hour limit. Lots are either three-hour or eight-hour parking.

Parking permits are available. They are $10 a month or $100 a year for an employee permit, or $20 a month or $200 a year for a general downtown permit. Permits are issued through vehicle license plate. Those with permits can park in approved lots or on the street between Vine and Elm.

Those with a handicap sticker or plates or disabled veteran plates can park anywhere downtown for free.

Pay stations require the vehicle license plate number. The station will walk users through the steps.

Citations can be paid in cash or check at the police department, online or by mail.

If you have any further questions regarding the new parking system, reach out to the Parking coordinator Katie Soukup at 715-386-4770 or parking@hudsonwi.gov .

City kicks off community survey

As the city begins updating its comprehensive plan, which identifies issues, opportunities, community needs and desired future for a community over the next 20 years, it is prioritizing public engagement.

The first chance for public involvement is a community survey. Community members are asked to complete an online survey on the project website hudsoncomprehensiveplan.com.

A paper copy of the survey is also available to be picked up at city hall, the city water/sewer utility department or the Hudson Area Public Library.

Public input key piece of Hudson’s comp plan

The survey asks about life in Hudson, parks, neighborhoods, future development and the types of land use the city should encourage in the next 20 years, to help shape Hudson’s future. The city respects the privacy of its residents, therefore any information acquired through this survey will be kept strictly confidential and will not be used to identify individuals in the community.

In addition to the survey, community members will also have the opportunity to participate in a series of public involvement workshops. The first workshop will take place at EP Rock Elementary School’s gymnasium 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

Questions about this project may be directed to: Tiffany Weiss, associate city planner, City of Hudson, 715-386-4776 ext. 161, tweiss@hudsonwi.gov or Brea Grace, project manager, SEH, 608-498-4966, bgrace@sehinc.com.