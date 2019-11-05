After 200 days without a representative, Goodhue County District 1 residents on Tuesday elected Linda Flanders to County Board.

According to Brian Anderson of the county’s finance and elections office, the final vote was 468 to 363.

Tuesday night's results are unofficial until a county canvassing board certifies the votes.

Flanders beat Darwin Fox in the special election. Flanders will finish Commissioner Ron Allen’s term, which is set to run until January 2021, meaning that the seat will be on the November 2020 ballot along with the seats for District 3 (Barney Nesseth) and District 5 (Paul Drotos).

Allen died in April after a public battle with cancer.

According to County Board Chair Brad Anderson the goal is to have Flanders sworn in sometime next week. There will then be a ceremonial swearing-in on Tuesday, Nov. 19 before the board’s meeting.

Because this is a special election the timeline is slightly different from a general election. Usually candidates have from November to January to file required paperwork and prepare to take the seat they were elected to. Flanders, meanwhile, has fewer than two weeks.

The campaign season was also relatively short. Candidates were able to file between August 13 and 27, resulting in a campaign season that was just over three months long.

