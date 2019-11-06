Election results provided by the Minnesota Secretary of State are unofficial until local canvassing boards certify the results. Find more Tuesday election results on the Secretary of State website.
Washington County
Voters select Hinz, Patnaik and Dols for District 833 School Board
Candidates backed by the teacher’s union have ousted two incumbents in the District 833 School Board race.
Newcomers Louise Hinz, Simi Patnaik and Melinda Dols will serve four year-terms beginning in January. The at-large seats previously belonged to Ron Kath, Heather Hirsch and Michelle Witte, who did not run for re-election.
Race for St. Paul Park mayor close
Former Cottage Grove Mayor and former representative Keith Franke appeared to have a lock on one of two open seats on St. Paul Park City Council.
Dakota County
Hedin, Davis, Beissel and Malm elected to Hastings School Board in close race
In an unusually close race, five candidates have come within the same percentage point of votes earned in the Hastings School Board race.
Goodhue County
Linda Flanders wins special election to fill Goodhue County Board vacancy
After 200 days without a representative, Goodhue County District 1 residents on Tuesday elected Linda Flanders to County Board.
Kenyon-Wanamingo fails to pass two question referendum
The Kenyon-Wanamingo School District will have to go back to the drawing board after failing to pass a two question operating levy referendum.