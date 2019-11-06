Election results provided by the Minnesota Secretary of State are unofficial until local canvassing boards certify the results. Find more Tuesday election results on the Secretary of State website .

Washington County

Voters select Hinz, Patnaik and Dols for District 833 School Board

Candidates backed by the teacher’s union have ousted two incumbents in the District 833 School Board race.

Newcomers Louise Hinz, Simi Patnaik and Melinda Dols will serve four year-terms beginning in January. The at-large seats previously belonged to Ron Kath, Heather Hirsch and Michelle Witte, who did not run for re-election.

Race for St. Paul Park mayor close

Former Cottage Grove Mayor and former representative Keith Franke appeared to have a lock on one of two open seats on St. Paul Park City Council.

Dakota County

Hedin, Davis, Beissel and Malm elected to Hastings School Board in close race

In an unusually close race, five candidates have come within the same percentage point of votes earned in the Hastings School Board race.

Goodhue County

Linda Flanders wins special election to fill Goodhue County Board vacancy

After 200 days without a representative, Goodhue County District 1 residents on Tuesday elected Linda Flanders to County Board.

Kenyon-Wanamingo fails to pass two question referendum

The Kenyon-Wanamingo School District will have to go back to the drawing board after failing to pass a two question operating levy referendum.