COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — After years of planning, a Nov. 7 tour of the HERO Public Safety Training Center was surreal for some, including Woodbury Public Safety Director Lee Vague.

"I still can't believe we're doing this," Vague said. "I'm still kinda pinching myself."

Tours were conducted by Woodbury Police Capt. Kris Mienert, Cottage Grove Deputy Public Director Greg Rinzel and HERO Center manager Dan Anselment.

Guests included Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry and retired Cottage Grove police chief Craig Woolery.

The $20.5 million, 47,000-square-foot HERO Center will serve as a professional development and training facility for police, fire and EMS. It will be jointly owned and operated by Cottage Grove and Woodbury.

Features include a 28-person classroom, two indoor shooting ranges, a catering kitchen and two realistic training houses with breach doors and tactical entry doors that can withstand small explosions.

The tour included a mock prisoner extraction in a room built to the dimensions of a jail cell. It will be used to train corrections officers.

The virtual reality firearms training simulator featured a giant video screen where officers could practice de-escalation and use-of-force techniques in a variety of violent scenarios, including a chilling recreation of a school shooting.

One of the shooting ranges will be available for public use, Mienert said. Spent bullets and shell casings will be sold to a scrap reclamation company. The money will be plowed back into HERO Center operations.

A two-story indoor tactical training area features movable walls so officers training in room-to-room search techniques won't get used to one particular layout, she said.

The gun cleaning room has wooden floors and walls to prevent ricochets in the event of an accidental firearms discharge. A wash station will use cold water for officers to clean up with after using the shooting range, as hot water opens up the pores and increases the exposure to lead.

The tour came three days after two veteran police officers, Cottage Grove police Capt. Gwen Martin and Woodbury police Sgt. Omar Maklad, fired their service revolvers during a fatal confrontation with a gunman in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of Cottage Grove.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the gunman, Noah Ante Erickson, 34, of White Bear Lake, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cottage Grove Police Chief and Public Safety Director Pete Koerner said the HERO Center celebration was part of the process of moving on after the tragedy.

"It was a very difficult week for all the first responders," he said.

The facility is already proving its value as a law enforcement recruiting tool, he said.

"The last time we did a hiring process, our candidate pool has about tripled," he said. "That sends a message to new people that they're valued."