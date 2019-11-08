Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, as Gudmund Johnson Jr. Day. The Army corporal from Red Wing died on July 31, 1951, while a POW of the Korean War. Johnson's remains were identified in August and were returned Thursday to Red Wing, escorted by Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman.

The proclamation states:

"Today, the people of Minnesota express their gratitude and thanks to Army corporal Gudmund Johnson Jr. for his service and sacrifice to the nation."

A memorial service will be held for Johnson on Saturday.