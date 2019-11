RED WING -- Linda Flanders was sworn-in to the Goodhue County Board on Tuesday. Finance Director Brian Anderson administered the oath of office and presented Flanders with her certificate of election; she won the District 1 special election held on Nov. 5. There will be a ceremonial swearing-in for Flanders at the upcoming board meeting -- 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Flanders will take her seat with the board after the ceremony.