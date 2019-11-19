NEW RICHMOND — Rep. Rob Stafsholt said he intends to build on conservative reforms Wisconsin developed under Scott Walker in his effort to become the next senator from District 10.

The New Richmond Republican announced his run Tuesday, Nov. 19, at his family’s farm, where he praised the former GOP governor’s efforts on behalf of small business and drew contrasts with Walker’s successor in office.

“Governor Evers is trying to roll all this back,” Stafsholt said.

The two-term Assembly member is seeking to challenge Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, in the 2020 fall election. Schachtner is in her first term.

Stafsholt is the second Republican to run for the seat following Somerset business owner Cherie Link’s announcement in August. Stafsholt and Link, along with any other Republican candidates, will compete in an Aug. 11 primary election.

Link released a statement Tuesday saying Stafsholt “points to my not being part of the club in Madison.”

“I'm not a political insider, that's true,” she said. “I'm proud of my local involvement and experience building a business. That real world experience will be invaluable going toe to toe with Sen. Schachtner.”

Stafsholt told supporters his rural roots have kept him grounded in Madison and will continue to do so.

“My family’s roots run deep in St. Croix County where I have lived my entire life and learned the meaning of hard work and common-sense decision making,” he said. “I’m proud to be a fourth-generation farmer that still farms with my dad, and I also am co-owner of a successful small business in New Richmond.”

He told supporters that Madison has changed Schachtner, calling her a “rubber stamp for the liberals Dems.”

“It’s like she forgot where she came from,” Stafsholt said.

Schachtner issued the following statement in response:

“I remain committed to fighting for the people of northwestern Wisconsin as I have for all of my professional career,” she said. “Issues of mental health, family farms, rural infrastructure, and quality education know no party so I am going to keep working toward solutions that bridge the partisan divide.”

Stafsholt said he would battle taxes and regulations in the Senate. He complained that Evers has increased taxes and prioritized metro transportation projects over local roads.

“I will fight for reforms which create jobs and economic development opportunities, lower our taxes on our hard-working families and protect our liberties and values,” Stafsholt said.

He said daughter Maggie, a New Richmond High School student, served as his inspiration to run for the Senate. Stafsholt said he wants to ensure jobs, education and “a thriving economy” are available for her generation.

Stafsholt chairs the Assembly’s Natural Resources and Sporting Heritage Committee in addition to serving on the Committee on Colleges and Universities and the financial institutions committee. He was also named to the Assembly speaker’s task forces on adoption and suicide prevention.