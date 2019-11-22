HUDSON -- The city of Hudson held its first public involvement workshop in its comprehensive plan update process on Thursday, Nov. 21, at EP Rock Elementary School.

Mayor Rich O’Connor said the city is looking for input from as many people as possible.

“Everybody here is a stakeholder,” he told the group gathered on Thursday night.

The comprehensive plan is a guide to the physical, social and economic development of a community. It is updated every 10 years, as required by state law.

“It’s very exciting,” O’Connor said. “It’s a great time for us to weigh in on Hudson.”

Short Elliott Hendrickson senior planner Nate Day said the process is in the data-gathering stage, where they learn what the community wants.

“This is an opportunity for you to tell city leaders exactly what you think is good about Hudson and what you think is bad about Hudson,” O’Connor said.

The meeting featured an opportunity for attendees to share what they think are Hudson’s strengths and weaknesses, and opportunities and threats, by placing post it notes on a board. The workshop then broke up into small groups to discuss how to make great places in Hudson.

Thursday’s meeting was the first of three. The other two have yet to be scheduled.

In addition to the meetings, the city has put out a community survey. It can be completed online or a copy can be picked up at City Hall or the library. The city has received 100 completed surveys so far.

The comprehensive plan update will take a year to complete. During that time the comprehensive plan steering committee will meet once a month.

To learn more visit the project website at hudsoncomprehensiveplan.com.