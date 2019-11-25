Justin Olsen was sworn in at the Nov. 20 Cottage Grove City Council meeting. Olsen won a special election to fill the seat that was vacated by council member Wayne Butt.

"I'm looking forward to the next 13 months with this group," Olsen said. "I think we can do some good work together."

Butt was appointed to City Council last year to replace Wayne Johnson, who was elected to the Washington County Board of Commissioners.

Olsen, a graduate of Park High School, served on Cottage Grove City Council from 2009 to 2016. State Sen. Karla Bigham administered the oath of office to Olsen.

Council also approved the hiring of Jonathan Pritchard as deputy fire chief, at a yearly salary of $98,032.

Approved hiring of Ben Bolke as community development director, at an annual salary of $111,360.



