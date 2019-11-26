RED WING -- Jossette Crouch and Marissa Stein were recognized by Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman, Fire Chief Shannon Draper and Mayor Sean Dowse during Monday's City Council meeting. The two women were presented with certificates of appreciation for offering medical assistance at a motorcycle crash scene.

On Aug. 18, Susan Schwichtenberg was riding a motorcycle without a helmet when she was in a crash at Highway 61 and County Road 18. Stein and Crouch provided medical assistance until emergency responders arrived at the scene.

After the presentation of the certificates and chief's recognition coins for going above and beyond to help others, Schwichtenberg thanked Crouch and Stein for jumping into action. "I'd have never made it if it weren't for you two. Most people die with what happened to me."