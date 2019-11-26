ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, Nov. 26, announced the cutoff date for using dicamba products during the 2020 growing season.

Department officials said Minnesota farmers would be barred from using the herbicide on dicamba-tolerant soybeans on June 20 of next year. Dicamba formulations XtendiMax by Monsanto, Engenia by BASF, FeXapan by DuPont and Tavium by Syngenta will be subject to the state cutoff.

The cutoff date is set to mitigate dicamba drift, which can damage other crops and vegetation in the area. The department in 2017 received 253 reports of damage from dicamba drift and, in response, put in place a June 20 cut-off date for 2018 and 2019. Reports of damage from drifting herbicide dropped to 53 reports in 2018 and 22 reports in 2019, per a news release.

Survey results, peer-reviewed literature and input from University of Minnesota Extension weed scientists helped set the date.

“Dicamba is an important tool for combating herbicide-resistant weeds in dicamba-tolerant soybeans,” Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said in a news release. “The MDA wishes to preserve this tool for farmers; however, it’s also important to limit impacts on neighboring homes, farms, and gardens.”