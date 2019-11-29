You may still need to do the math. While property owners received their 2020 taxation notices in the mail this week, the numbers aren’t final.

Red Wing area residents can expect to pay more this year. Most of them, anyway.

Essentially, the levy collected in 2020 for Red Wing Public Schools will go down. This is because — although voters last year approved paying more money for operations — the district has paid off bonds sold in the 1990s to finance Sunnyside Elementary and Red Wing High School.

City of Red Wing will collect more taxes, however, offsetting any school tax savings for city taxpayers.

The Goodhue County portion of the property tax bill also will go up.

Then you need to add in levies for special taxing agencies such as Red Wing Port Authority and the Housing & Redevelopment Authority.

Fluctuating property market valuations and growth in the tax base also are part of the equation.

So what will you pay?

Minnesota law requires that counties, most municipalities and all school districts hold annual property taxes hearings, also known as Truth in Taxation. In Goodhue County, Bellechester and Dennison due to their small size are not required to hold hearings and have no meeting date scheduled.

Only after holding a hearing and allowing citizens to speak about their taxation can the county, communities and schools finalize their levies. While they can lower the figure at this point, they cannot raise it.

The meetings began Nov. 25 with Kenyon-Wanamingo School District. All others will be held next month, starting Monday.

Here are the governments, times, dates and locations:

County

Goodhue County, 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Government Center Board Room, 509 W. Fifth St., Red Wing

Cities

Cannon Falls: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Cannon Falls Government Center, 918 River Road

Goodhue: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Goodhue City Hall, 405 N. Broadway.

Kenyon: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Kenyon City Hall, 709 Second St.

Lake City: 6 p.m. Dec. 9, Lake City City Hall, 205 W. Center St.

Pine Island: 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Pine Island City Hall, 250 S. Main St.

Red Wing: 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Red Wing City Hall, 315 W. Fourth St.

Wanamingo: 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Wanamingo City Hall Council Chambers, 401 Main St.

Zumbrota: 6:05 p.m. Dec. 5, Zumbrota City Hall Council Chambers, 175 W. Ave.

Schools

Cannon Falls ISD 252: 6 p.m. Dec. 16, Cannon Falls Board Room, 820 E. Minnesota St.

Faribault ISD 656: 6 p.m. Dec. 9, Faribault Public School, 710 17th St. W.

Goodhue ISD 253: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Goodhue School Board Room, 510 Third Ave.

Hastings ISD 200: 6 p.m., Dec. 11, District Office Board Room, 1000 11th St. W.

Lake City ISD 813: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Lincoln High School, 300 S. Garden St.

Northfield ISD 659: 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Northfield High School, 1400 Division St. S.

Pine Island ISD 255: 6 p.m. Dec. 12, Pine Island High School Forum Room, 223 First Ave. SE.

Randolph ISD 195: 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Randolph School, 29110 Davisson Ave.

Red Wing ISD 256: 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Red Wing High School Media Center, 2451 Eagle Ridge.

Triton ISD 2125: 6 p.m. Dec. 16, Performing Arts Center, 813 W Highway St.

Zumbrota Mazeppa ISD 2805: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, High School Media Center, 705 Mill St., Zumbrota

Kenyon-Wanamingo held a meeting on Nov. 25 at the K-W Elementary School.