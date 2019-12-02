COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Sen. Karla Bigham, DLF-Cottage Grove, will seek re-election to the Minnesota Senate. Bigham who was elected to the Senate in a special election in February 2018, represents District 54, which includes communities in Washington and Dakota counties.

“I am going to continue fighting for clean water, providing greater access for affordable health care for all Minnesotans, and improving government integrity,” Bigham said in a Dec. 2 statement. “I also want to make sure that all Minnesota students will receive a high quality education regardless of their ZIP code.”

Achievements cited by the lawmaker in her statement include obtaining additional funding for city and county services as well as passing legislation on industrial hemp and chronic wasting disease.

Bigham is a graduate of Park High School and served on the Cottage Grove City Council. She also served on the Washington County Board of Commissioners. She received her bachelor's degree as a paralegal, with minors in sociology and political science from Winona State University. She obtained a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Minnesota.