In October, the Finance, Purchasing, Building Committee voted unanimously to recommend the board approve the 2020 budget with a levy of $1,285,065. This is a 1.45% increase from 2019 or about $18,400.

The committee also recommended borrowing $250,000 for 10 years for capital equipment and capital streets, sidewalks and curb and gutter, to be split with $150,000 going toward equipment and $100,000 for streets.

The village’s total revenue for the proposed 2020 budget reports a decrease by 4.52% and the village’s expenditures up by 3.84% compared to last year. The mill rate estimate is up by 1.46% from the previous year.

Other business

Pierce County Economic Development Corporation requested continued funding for 2020. The not-for-profit organization was allocated $2,700 in the 2020 budget. The corporation helps the county’s economic growth by connecting small businesses and entrepreneurs to resources free of charge.

According to a letter sent to the village clerk, PCEDC assisted the Ellsworth E3 Community Development Corporation and Ellsworth Community Development Authority.

The board adopted Ordinance No. 680, which renews a sunset provision for ATV/UTV operation hours for another year. The provision was set to expire Dec. 31, 2019, but will now expire Dec. 31, 2020. Hours of ATV/UTV operation include 6 a.m. to sunset during daylight saving time and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. during standard time.

The board also adopted Ordinance No. 681, which extends the sunset date for a temporary reduction of residential and commercial impact fees until Dec. 31, 2020. It had been set to expire on the last day of this year.

Just before the board meeting, Buena Farrell presented more information on Ellsworth’s prospective pop-up dog park to the Parks, Recreation, Development committee. It was brought to the board's attention that the proposed location — by the Ellsworth water tower — has received some pushback by neighbors concerned about potential noise. Other locations ideas for the pop-up were bounced around. Farrell will check out the other suggested areas, including an area near county road C.

Library Board Director, Tiffany Meyer gave an update on the library building project. In early November Ayres Associates began their first phase of the building assessment. A few days later the Building/Space committee met with the project architect, Jodi Nelson and the Senior Center Director, Tammy Decker. Ayres continued with their assessment of the building’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing. The library board is now working on their marketing campaign for the building project and still looking for a fundraising committee chair member. Meyer said she also met with the architects and went over some early concept drawings of the potential layout.