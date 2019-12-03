HUDSON -- The Common Council approved the annexation of a 14 acres from the town of Hudson, east of the city limits during its meeting Monday, Dec. 2.

The parcel is located off Stageline Road near the intersection of Old Highway 35.

Last month the council approved a moratorium on annexations, with the exception of those already in process, City Attorney Catherine Munkittrick explained. This annexation has been pending since November 2018.

Council member Bill Alms asked if anything in the agreement precludes the city from doing due process on rezoning. Munkittrick said the night’s approvals were for the annexation only, and the city would go through its standard procedures for development.

Alms said the developer has a lot of work to do before the rezoning comes forward. He said he was not in favor of the development if it had access through Heritage Greens.

The council also approved the final development plans for Winnesota Regional Transportation warehouse facility in the St. Croix Business Park. The plans include office space and 40,000 square feet of storage space.