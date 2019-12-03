Hall has served on the Hudson Common Council since April 2015, and has served as council president for the last two years.

“There I have listened to the residents and served as an advocate for their interests. My experience has prepared me well for the job of Hudson mayor,” she said in a news release.

The mayoral seat will be up for election April 7, 2020, for the two-year term. Mayor Rich O'Connor has served in the role since 2016.

Hall said her vision of Hudson includes protecting the historic charm of downtown, guiding development that aligns with the city's character and fixing problems associated with student safety, traffic congestion and downtown parking.

Hall owns and operates a small business and is a technical college instructor. She previously worked as a research chemist and was a member of the WestCAP literacy advisory council, a volunteer Girl Scout leader and community volunteer.

Candidates for the spring election could start circulating nomination papers Dec. 1. For information about how to run for office, visit elections.wi.gov/elections-voting/elections.