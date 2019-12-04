HASTINGS, Minn. — Members of the Hastings City Council heard the annual Truth in Taxation presentation during its Monday night meeting. City Finance Manager Melanie Lammers gave the presentation.

“So the principles of the budget is we focused on meeting basic city services funded at adequate levels,” Lammers said. “We tried to estimate our anticipated revenues at realistic levels, and we want to retain adequate reserves to protect against fiscal uncertainties.”

In 2020, the city of Hastings will experience a tax capacity increase, with capacity increasing over 7% to $22,720,326 due to higher valuation of existing properties. On the other hand, the city’s tax rate has been in a state of decline since 2013, with it decreasing from about 69% in 2013 to a projected rate of 57% with the 2020 levy.

The median home value for 2020 is approximately $233,700. Median valued homeowners would pay an estimated $1,247 in city property taxes annually.

The total city expenditures budgeted for 2020 amounts to $33.6 million, with the biggest expenditures falling under the general and enterprise funds.

“The enterprise funds are funds that are there to be self-supporting like our water, sewer and hydro fund,” Lammers said.

The next largest expenses are the capital project fund and the fire and EMT fund. City staff are budgeting those funds at about $4.4 million for 2020. The lowest expenditure is the debt service fund that’s used to make the city’s bond payments each year.

Within the proposed levy and budget included several significant items which are:

LED lighting for public works and city hall

Police training room upgrades

Veterans Park dugouts

Remount ambulance

A new Zamboni

Pool improvements (refurbish play structure, replace the slide step)

Vermillion Corridor site preparation

UBC Lumber redevelopment investigation

Neighborhood improvement project

Pedestrian crossing enhancements

Reconstruct portion of General Sieben trail

Continue water meter replacement program

Continue mill and overlay program

Any Hastings resident with questions about their property taxes can reach out to Melanie Lammers at 651-480-2347. There will be a formal adoption of the final budget during the council’s Dec. 16 meeting at 7 p.m.