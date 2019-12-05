RED WING — With an odd number of commissioners now sitting on the Goodhue County Board, the fight over the county's final 2020 budget and levy was short.

The budget, as recommended by county staff and through budget workshops by board members, was set at $81,278,990, with the final levy set at $36,876,033. The budget and levy passed on a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Barney Nesseth and Jason Majerus voting no.

"Everybody brings something to the table, and it's important to listen and hear everybody out," Commissioner Brad Anderson said. "But at the end of the day you need to address the issues of the county and you need to fund them adequately and you need to justify that to the public."

If you can do that and answer the public's questions, Anderson said, then the board has done its job.

The actual levy needed for the budget was $36,714,121. The difference between the final levy and the needed levy was $161,912.

Nesseth made a motion to remove the additional $161,912 from the budget, saying, "There’s always a place to put money, but I think we should put it in the taxpayers’ pockets."

One person spoke during the public comment period, saying her overall taxes were forecasted to increase 13.5%. However, that included both a construction levy for living in the Zumbrota-Mazeppa School District, and increased valuation on her property.

The county's levy actually only increased by 2.54%, Anderson said, or just under $1 million. Both Nesseth and Majerus pointed to expenses they thought should be cut.

Nesseth said both $100,000 each for the landfill debt and for the compensation absences budget -- the money set aside to pay out benefits and other monies for retiring employees -- should be cut.

But county staff explained that both of those additions to the budget are needed. The money for retirements has been underfunded in the past, and while it's impossible to know how much will be needed, recent history has shown plenty of retirements should be expected.

As for the landfill debt, the $100,000 would go to lowering the money bonded to pay for closing the Bench Street Landfill if it is entered into the Closed Landfill Program in 2020. Since bonded money often costs an additional 30 percent in interest and administration fees, paying money in advance will actually save money down the road, staff explained.

Majerus said the $11,912 for the future fund balance for treatment court should be cut or applied to road repairs.

"Roads can fall apart, but crackheads get another $12,000," Majerus said.

Commissioner Paul Drotos said drug court is the only cost-effective way to deal with the issue of drug addiction. "You can talk about roads falling apart, but we talk about families falling apart," he said.

Anderson said that a parent in jail who has two children placed in out-of-home foster care would cost the county more than the $100,000 it takes to run drug court annually. And while the drug court is currently paid for by a start-up grant, the grant will run out in the next couple of years.

The drug court currently has about 20 participants in its first year, Anderson said, and it's a two-year program, so the financial benefits won't be seen for at least another year.

"It's a long-term approach to a very difficult problem," Anderson said. "Avoiding the problem isn't going to make it go away, and it takes dollars to take steps."