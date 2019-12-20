When the U.S. census hits next year in April, some college students will be gearing up to graduate while others are finishing up the academic year.

In the midst of it all, college students should research their responsibility and duty to complete the national census in order to be counted correctly to allot future resources, officials agree.

Jo Herrera, an information officer with the Minnesota State Demographic Center, has worked with nonprofits and organizations that are organizing to make sure that college students and people who are college-age are counted in the 2020 census.

“It is really hard to get them counted,” Herrera said. “The census actually considers them what the census calls ‘hard to count.' At the state, we call it ‘historically undercounted communities.’ Throughout the state young adults, especially those in college, they’re the sixth hardest to count group.”

People have pointed to numerous hindrances in counting college-aged students accurately. Andrew Virden, the director of census operations and engagements with the Minnesota State Demographic Center, gave RiverTown Multimedia a list of some of the most common barriers to counting residents in the 18-24 range. These include:

College-aged students tend to be renters. “Renters are by definition less likely to be counted,” Virden stated. This is due to renters moving more frequently than homeowners. Also, it is more difficult to contact those who live in apartments because numerators need to find a way into the building before knocking on apartment doors.

The college-aged group intersects with other “historically under-counted communities,” including those with low income and ethnic minorities. “It all overlaps so much,” Herrera explained.

To ensure as many college students as possible are counted, people such as Herrera and City Clerk Amy White from River Falls are working with organizations to educate schools and students groups/leaders on how to make sure that students participate in the census.

“We’re really hoping that a lot of the student organizations do something for April 1, Census Day,” Herrera said.

Minnesota State College Southeast and University of Wisconsin-River Falls are preparing to cooperate and market for the census.

Josiah Litant, the dean of students at MSC Southeast, told RiverTown Multimedia:

“We are beginning to take steps to prepare for the 2020 census on both our Red Wing and Winona campuses. We had a few people from the college attend a census training a few weeks ago to begin to look at how we can support full student engagement and participation in the census. So our student senates and staff have been participating in regional efforts to learn more about the census and student participation, but we are not yet at the point of conducting direct student education or outreach. We will definitely be continuing our efforts in the weeks to come.”

Partnerships with the UWRF and the city of River Falls are also being established to prepare for the census while representatives from the Census Bureau have already made an appearance on campus at promotion booths.

White said the city is committed to engaging, educating and encouraging the community to complete the census.

White is also a part of Leadership River Falls, a group from the River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau. The leadership team will be focusing their 2020 project on the census, organizing marketing schemes and coordination with the university to ensure college students are counted.

“I intend to work with members of the community, social organizations, leadership cohorts and UWRF staff to formulate a strategy to target identified under-represented populations in our community. I am in the beginning stages of identifying and contacting representatives from those areas,” White said.

The UWRF Student Involvement office will be sharing information online and the Residence Life department will be arranging efforts within dormitories.

“UW-River Falls looks forward to helping get the word out on campus about the 2020 census. While a specific communications and awareness-raising campaign has not yet been developed, at this time we can share that a Partnership Specialist with the US Census Bureau is in contact with our Student Government Association president and their adviser to coordinate SGA’s assistance in helping encourage student participation,” said Beth Schommer, executive assistant to the chancellor’s office.

It can be hard for college students and parents of students to know where they should be counted for the census, but with the online option to complete the census, White said, it will make it easier to connect with college students.

According to 2020census.gov, college students should know and adhere to the following census details:

The census impacts federal funding that goes toward critical programs like Pell Grants, school safety, health care services, community mental health services and agriculture, science and engineering education.

College students who are living at home should be counted at their home address.

College students who live away from home should count themselves at the on- or off-campus residence where they live and sleep most of the time, even if they are home on April 1, 2020.

For people living in a dorm on April 1, Census Bureau employees will work with a representative from the building or institution to ensure each person is counted, often using the “group quarters” method of counting (a representative of a dorm or university tallies the number of people living in the dorm/university on April 1). They may or may not ask dorm residents to complete an individual census form. Herrera explained: “Instead of, you know, trying to get something in the mailbox of every single unit at a dorm and having to deal with those systems and people sending them back, they usually just coordinate with the actual university residence hall coordinators.”

U.S. college students who are living and attending college outside the United States are not counted in the census.

International students here for the majority of the year should be counted where they live and sleep.

U.S. students studying abroad for more than half of the year should not be counted.

For the first time students, like all other census-takers, have mobile accessibility to complete the census over the internet on a cell phone, tablet or computer.

Virden stressed that along with ensuring all college students are reached, the Census Bureau is currently working to hire thousands of people for the upcoming census. Virden believes that these part time jobs are a good “side hustle,” especially for high school and college students. Salaries in Minnesota and Wisconsin range from $14.30 to $20.54 an hour.