Here’s a snapshot of answers Pohlman gave during the Q&A session.

On the topic of balancing the need to record while also protecting the individual’s right to privacy, such as in a hospital setting or in public schools.

A: Two of our officers are SRO’s (school resource officers) in the schools, so I still have to negotiate with the schools on how we manage that in a school setting. … We’re not talking about violating private facilities confidentiality because mental health is a big concern. We are not going to record inside a mental health facility. Even up at the emergency room, we will not record in those areas. However, in a situation where the patient is out of control and physically assaulting the nurses and doctors, we will record when we’re on scene in those areas. But again, our desire is to protect the privacy of our citizens, we don’t want to record the bystanders in the waiting room and other people in rooms as we’re going by.

On the question of whether officers need to inform people they’re being recorded.

A: Minnesota is a one party state, therefore as long as one party involved in the conversation is aware of a recording, which is usually the one conducting the recording, they’re permitted to do that. They don’t have to inform you that you’re being recorded. … If they’re asked, our officers will tell them, "Yes, it’s recording."

On the topic of who has access to Body Worn Camera data.

A: Any person or entity whose image or voice is documented in the data would be considered a data subject; the officer who collects the data, and any other officer whose voice or image is documented in the data. The data is presumptively private, so just by its nature it’s assumed to be private data. … Any open case is not releasable, so anything that’s still being investigated is not releasable to the public. Officers shall refer members of the media or public seeking access to BWC data to the responsible authority (department administrative secretary or chief of police), who shall process the request in accordance with the MGDPA (Minnesota Government Data Practices Act) and other governing laws.

On the question of whether or not the cameras will be maintained at the police department, and if officers will be able to take them home when they’re off duty.

A: They will stay at the PD. Mainly because the charging banks are also the upload banks into the server, whether its a cloud or hard server.

The draft Body Worn Camera policy can be read below: