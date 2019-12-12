NEW RICHMOND -- Right on schedule, Canadian National Railway began earth moving operations last week to level the site for the new autoport in the Town of Richmond scheduled to begin operating in July 2021.

Phase one -- earth moving and leveling of the site -- is expected to continue around the clock until roughly Dec. 22, weather permitting. Construction at the site will begin in the spring.

What started as a surprise notification to the Town of Richmond back in May is now a rapidly evolving reality even as discussions over a developers agreement continue between the town, city of New Richmond and CN. New Richmond Planning Director Noah Wiedenfeld indicated both city and town officials remain hopeful CN will act to address the many concerns raised by residents and both municipalities and emerge as a good neighbor.

“We hope that we can work with CN to help mitigate some of the concerns that were voiced at the community discussion. Attorneys Nick Vivian and Tim Scott prepared the draft development agreement, and CN confirmed receipt last week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. I anticipate that we might receive some initial comments/red-lined version later this week or early next week, after their legal counsel has time to review. CN has indicated that they have voluntarily entered into development agreements in the past, and that they would like to be good neighbors – within reason,” Wiedenfeld said.

How CN responds to the agreement and which requests officials address will go a long way toward determining how neighborly this new relationship will be.

Construction Begins on Canadian National Autoport in the Town of Richmond