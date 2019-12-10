Short meetings mean less discussion, hence the mixed bag of snappy briefs.

Council welcomed Lucian Banitz to the Airport Commission while saying goodbye to Park Board member Joe Ard and Utility Commission member Dan Casey. Banitz, a drone specialist with airport partner Taranis Ag, takes over the seat on the Airport Commission vacated by the death of commission member Mike Jacobson. Ard served on the Park Board from April 2000 through October 2019, during which time the community's parks and trails system experienced substantial growth and improvements. Life-long New Richmond resident Dan Casey served on the Utility Commission from April 2012 until his recent resignation.

Council members approved SEH to design the Nature Center to Doar Prairie Trail for $44,000. The trail project estimated to cost $485,000 will benefit from a 50/50 Knowles/Nelson Stewardship Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The grant requires that the project be completed by June 30, 2021.

Council members awarded a one-year contract for animal control services to Brittany Harmon owner of Companion Animal Control. Companion Animal Control has signed recent contracts with the City of Hudson, Town of Hudson, Town of Warren and several others in St. Croix County.

Council approved the draft of Ordinance 82 Art IX Golf Carts permitting the operation of specifically defined golf carts to operate on public streets having a posted speed limit of 25 mph or less. Golf carts may not be operated on any portion of a state trunk highway or county highway, except at designated crossings. No golf carts shall be operated on Knowles Avenue except at designated crossings or as otherwise permitted. Council members plan to reevaluate the ordinance in one year. A full copy of the ordinance can be found at newrichmondwi.civicweb.netGolfCartsonPublicStreets.pdf.