ST. PAUL — Four female candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives as Republicans on Thursday, Dec. 12, said they'd take on the moniker of the progressive group of freshman members of Congress to take down socialism.

In an interview with "Fox and Friends" Thursday morning, Republican candidates Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, Jessica Taylor of Alabama, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Beth Van Duyne of Texas, said they'd form the conservative squad.

None of the candidates is challenging a member of the liberal squad in Washington, but the four said they would donate a percentage of their campaign contributions to candidates vying to take on Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)

"In response to the socialist squad, we are today forming a Conservative Squad to fight back against radical socialism and give the American people a clear choice between more government or more freedom," Fischbach, who is aiming to take out Rep. Collin Peterson in Minnesota's 7th District, said in a news release.

Peterson has held the seat for almost three decades and hasn't said whether he plans to seek re-election in 2020. No other House Democrat represents a district that posted stronger support for the president in 2016.

And Republican candidates have lined up to run for the seat next year. Fischbach is among five to throw her hat in the ring. And she has racked up endorsements from GOP state lawmakers as well as Republican leaders in Washington.

Fischbach said the new group would fight to defend Americans' rights to bear arms under the Second Amendment, limit access to abortion, aim to limit government and push back against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), in the impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

The four members were set to hold a news conference on Thursday morning to provide additional details about the conservative squad.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.