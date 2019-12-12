She notified commissioners and department heads Dec. 5 of her decision.

"I think the organization is in a really good place.," O'Rourke said. "I feel that I've given a lot to the organization," she said. "It's headed in the right direction. It's very stable."

She was hired by Washington County in 1995 as assistant auditor treasurer. She later served as director of the county’s taxpayer and services and elections department and as deputy administrator. She became administrator in 2012.

O’Rourke earned a master of public administration from Hamline University and a bachelor of social development from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Before joining Washington County, she worked for the city of St. Paul.

"I've sacrificed some time with my children growing my career, so I don't want to miss that opportunity with my grandchildren," she said."

She said she is particularly proud of the county's residential survey and employee engagement ratings.

"We are a service organization," she said. "Government doesn't produce windows like Andersen Windows. We provide services. We're above the benchmark in many categories both in terms of the services we provide and in terms of the knowledge and courtesy of our employees."

In May, O'Rourke received the Dr. Robert A. Barrett Award for Management for her contributions to the Minnesota City/County Management Association. The association cited O’Rourke’s work with both staff and elected officials has resulted in the county maintaining its AAA bond rating, maintaining infrastructure and successfully delivering services for residents. O’Rourke was also the recipient of the 2019 Hamline University School of Business Alumni Association Distinguished Achievement Award.

"I ended up getting two awards this year so I figured I'd better go out on top," she said.

The Washington County Board, which hires the county administrator directly, will discuss the process for her successor at its meeting Dec. 17.












