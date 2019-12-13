ST. PAUL — The Walz administration on Friday, Dec. 13, announced that it would seek out a private group to study the potential restructuring of the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

In a news release, Gov. Tim Walz said he had set out parameters for an independent expert that would be tasked with conducting a review of the department and determine whether breaking it up could help solve some of its problems.

The department took in more than $17 billion in the current two-year budget and employs more than 6,000 to implement services for 1.2 million children, the elderly and vulnerable Minnesotans. And it came under scrutiny earlier this year after a series of top-level leadership moves and news of more than $100 million in funds misspent.

Walz said Public Sector Consultants, another external group, would review possible areas that the independent assessor should take up and would lay the groundwork for the thrid-party review so it can begin in February. DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead, who reached her 100-day mark at the agency's helm this week, has laid out measures the department is taking to address problems at the department, including the creation of an advisory panel to advise Harpstead and review progress. Medtronic CEO and Chair Bill George is set to co-chair the group.

“As my Administration surfaces issues at the Department of Human Services that have been going on for years, we must dig deeper to find the root of these problems," Walz said. "That is why we need an outside expert to take an independent look at DHS and recommend whether breaking up the agency would improve efficiency, increase accountability and better serve Minnesotans.”

Lawmakers and DHS officials for years have discussed breaking up the department. And following this most recent set of dustups, they've split on whether the move would help or hurt DHS.

Supporters say splitting the department could allow for clearer duties within the agencies that emerge as well as more transparency about each section, while opponents say breaking up DHS could create additional bureaucracy without addressing problems that spurred improper payments.