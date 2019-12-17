HUDSON, Wis. — More than a hundred attendees are signed up to rally at a downtown intersection Tuesday night, Dec. 17, in support of impeaching President Donald Trump, joining similar " Nobody Is Above the Law " events around the region and across the country on the eve of an expected impeachment vote Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Join with your neighbors in the Hudson WI area, and stand up for the Constitutional principle that no one--including the President--is above the Law," reads the event listing on impeach.org, a MoveOn.org Civic Action website. The event is planned for the corner of Second and Vine streets.

More than 1,300 people had signed up to attend a rally at the Minnesota Capitol as of Tuesday morning.

A Republican challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig says he’d vote to impeach the president, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rick Olson, the only Republican to have announced a challenge to Craig in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Goodhue and Dakota counties, issued a statement saying he’d vote “Yes” if he were in Craig’s shoes after Craig said in an open letter to constituents that she plans to vote in support of two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“The Founding Fathers expected the members of the House to impartially cast their votes,” said Olson, a Prior Lake resident and former state lawmaker from Michigan. “With the President choosing not to present any evidence (if fact, prohibiting documents from being produced and witnesses from testifying that the House Committees wanted), the only evidence on the record (which a juror is supposed to rely on exclusively) is for a vote ‘yes.’ “

Olson’s career has been that of a moderate, and at one point he considered switching parties to run as a Democrat in Michigan. But he said his support of impeachment has nothing to do with political affiliations.

The district was narrowly carried by Trump in 2016. In 2018, Craig wrested the seat from former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, a Republican who has announced a challenge to U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.