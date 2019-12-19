HASTINGS, Minn. — The Hastings City Council has approved a first reading of a proposed ordinance allowing alternative uses for unique historic buildings not likely to be used as private residences.

There will be a public hearing, second reading and final action on the proposed ordinance during the council's Jan. 6 meeting.

“Within Hastings there are large, historic structures that may not find a use for the original intended purpose,” said City Planner Justin Fortney, who spoke on the topic during a Planning Commission meeting Dec. 9. “These properties include mansions, convents, shelters, bed and breakfasts, hospitals, schools, churches, and funeral homes.”

Some historic buildings are being looked at by the city as locations for homeless shelters, drug and alcohol treatment centers, museums, libraries, and meetings spaces.

Fortney said that neighbors have opposed those types of uses, but said they understand these buildings are unique and would expect a use other than a home. However, neighbors said it needs to be in the residential character of the area.

Also, there are several historic buildings currently being utilized as apartments in Hastings, which are locally owned and have no history of code violations or property maintenance complaints, according to a City Council memorandum.

City staff found that those apartments won’t negatively impact the neighborhood and are seeking ways to create more units in those historic buildings.

“Staff is proposing a procedure for allowing additional dwelling units approved on an individual basis with a public hearing written notification,” Fortney said.

Other cities like Minneapolis and Stillwater already have procedures in place for approving apartments in historic buildings, which hasn’t been an issue for them according to Fortney.