RIVER FALLS -- After three decades, one River Falls city employee will be settling into a different chapter in life while another employee takes her place.

Julie Bergstrom is retiring as River Falls’ assistant city administrator Dec. 20. Jason Stroud, who has worked as the EMS director since August 2018, began transitioning to fulfill the role Dec. 16.

Since first signing on to the city staff in 1989, Bergstrom has worn many hats in the finance and administrative worlds . Her current assistant position had evolved after city Administrator Scot Simpson was hired in 2009.

“Julie has been a real changemaker in our organization. While keeping expectations high and reinforcing high ethical standards, she has reminded us that we don’t have to fit any predetermined mold of a city government. There are many ways to get things done. She has proven this time and again,” Simpson said.

While she enjoyed helping city departments grow into new facilities, she said her fondest memories are connected to those she served.

“When we collected property taxes here, which is awhile ago now, people from this community would come in and write a check for who knows how much money and they’d always say thank you to us. I always thought that was so funny. No one wants to pay taxes, but they were happy. I think the moral of that story is that they really like living here. If there’s one overwhelming thing, it’s the people that work here and the people in the community here, they’re incredible,” Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom has been named a "teacher," "helper" and a "calm, humble presence" amidst her coworkers and the City Council.

Recreation coordinator Cindi Danke, who has worked for the city alongside Bergstrom for the same length of time, said Bergstrom's skill set and demeanor proved a win for the city.

"I hope she truly enjoys her retirement, maybe thinks of us a little as I know her 30 years of 'teaching' will be there to guide us through future years. It is without a doubt that she will be missed both professional and personally, but we certainly hope her new path brings her moments of happiness that develop into the best time of her life," Danke said.

“She enabled the community to invest in our successful corporate parks, downtown projects, fantastic workforce, and equipment. She has had so many ideas over her career that she has given the credit to others for that have become fundamental to our culture,” Simpson added.

The council and Mayor Dan Toland recognized and thanked Bergstrom at a Dec. 10 meeting for her tenure and her legacy.

“We, myself included, have come to rely on Julie, not only for her many skills or her extensive knowledge of local government in general and out city in particular, but also for her wisdom and calming influence. She doesn’t sweat the small stuff and for that I am personally grateful... You have helped keep our ship on course,” Toland said.

Bergstrom received a standing ovation at the meeting.

“I want to thank the city and administration, coworkers and the community for the opportunity to serve,” Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom said she hopes to travel more to see her grown children and update her and her husband's house situated between Roberts and New Richmond.

Stroud stands as Bergstrom’s replacement

Stroud has worked in local government for 20 years and continues to assist Simpson as Bergstrom has in strategic planning, council relations, organizational oversight and support operations, EMS, fire, library and recreation.

Previous to his time with River Falls, Stroud was the deputy chief of operations at Virginia Beach, Va., EMS department. He holds a master’s degree in public policy and a graduate certificate in public administration.

Stroud said in a news release he looks forward to interacting and collaborating with the mayor, council , various stakeholders, and community members on broad issues impacting the city.

“Jason was selected from a group of 100 candidates for this position. We are confident in his abilities to provide leadership to the departments he supports as well as to the broader organization,” Simpson said.

“Stroud will continue to provide direct support to EMS in his new role and continue to serve as the primary representative to the EMS Advisory Board. Any additional EMS staffing changes will be dependent on the outcome of current decision making around the future of the EMS Department,” the news release stated.

Since Dec. 9, Katy Frey has served as the interim EMS director and will be completing her bachelor’s degree in EMS management this spring. Frey has nine years of EMS experience, six of which have been with River Falls, and has already completed National Emergency Training Center resident courses in Management of EMS, and EMS Quality Assurance Management.