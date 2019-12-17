Final 2020 budget and levy



Hastings City Council members took a final vote and approved the 2020 budget and levy at $33,146,789. City Administrator Dan Wietecha gave a final presentation before the vote was conducted.

“Of that (budget), about a quarter goes towards capital projects and debt service,” he said. “The rest is primarily operations.”

When it came to revenue for funding the budget, property taxes were the biggest source at almost half, with the next biggest portion coming from charges for city services. Wietecha said there was about $500,000 short for intended expenditures due to a transfer in to cover some debt service.

The budget also includes a 3.9% levy increase at $14,788,179 and allows about $7.6 million for capital improvements and equipment purchases.

The Hastings Economic Development and Redevelopment Authority levy amounted to a change of $372,196. The total proposed HEDRA budget is $674,320 for 2020, and the fund balance will be used in 2020 for the balance not covered by the levy.

Conversely, for the fourth year in a row the city tax rate will be decreasing, with the projected 2020 tax rate coming in a 57.34%, which is a decrease of 2.27% from 2019.

Employee recognitions

As part of its year-end tradition, City Council, along with Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer and Interim Fire Chief John Townsend, welcomed five new employees to the city.

Schafer was the first to introduce new record clerk Ginger Glaser to the council.

“Ginger began employment with the city of Hastings in July filling our records clerk vacancy,” he said. “Ginger completed her master’s degree in public administration in 2017, and a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement in 2015. Both from Metropolitan State University.”

Townsend then introduced three new members of the Fire and EMS Department including, Ryan Ernst, James Heck and Phil Nelson. All three members had new badges pinned on them by members of their family.

The Hastings Police Department also welcomed Tyler Stinehibel into the police reserves, with Administrative Services Director Julie Flaten administering the police officer’s oath.

Later, Wietecha recognized 10 city employees for continued years of service to the city. Jerry Backlund, Whitney Rinowski, Bryce Thompson, Phil Vargas, Paul Young and Matt Garrick were recognized for their five-year milestones. Kurt Stoudt, Derek Latch and Dean Suchy were recognized for their 15-year milestones. Kim Niederkorn received recognition for her 30 years of continued service to the city. All were given a small plaque and celebratory pin to mark the event.

Council members also recognized commissioners Ron Toppin, Bryan Alpaugh, Rob Barse, Bert Goderstad, Joe Quinn and Tim Stanley for giving their time to serving on their respective commissions.