Take a look at an overview of some of the 2019 changes:

The April 2018 school district referendum gave way for $45 million in construction and remodels for six school buildings including the high school , Meyer middle school, Greenwood , Montessori , Rocky Branch and Westside elementaries. The referendum also allowed $2.1 million to be put toward new artificial turf and stadium lighting at the high school football field. Superintendent Jamie Benson and director of finance and facilities agreed the projects remain within budget and school staff have voiced their gratefulness for the community’s continued support.

New artificial turf was installed courtesy of an $850,000 grant the River Falls Baseball Council received for the First National Bank of River Falls baseball field at Hoffman Park. The ballpark was born in 2014 thanks to the work of volunteers and has hosted 130 amateur, high school, American Legion and youth baseball games each year. The field is now the first artificial turf baseball field in the area.

The $15.9 million repurposing of the Rodli Center into the Student Success Center on the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus was approved in early 2019. The inside of the building is being entirely redone, and should be in use in January 2020. This facility will house student services like admissions, the career center, undergraduate research, the honors program, Falcon Scholars, the Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, financial aid, health and counseling, veterans services, tutoring services and more.

University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ May Hall dormitory has been under construction since July 2019 and will continue into August 2020. The plastic sheeting covering lobby construction was removed December 2019. Additions and renovations will include a lobby with a fireplace, an elevator, study rooms on each floor and basement common areas.