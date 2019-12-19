ST. PAUL — A Woodbury business owner and motivational speaker this week announced her intent to run for the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2020.

Kelly Jahner-Byrne will be running in District 53B for the seat currently held by Democrat Rep. Steve Sandell. Also from Woodbury, Sandell was first elected to the House in 2018.

In a statement to the press, Jahner-Byrne said that she was running to ensure that Woodbury — where she has lived for 24 years — is "well-represented at the Capitol."

"Woodbury is a special place. I’ve raised my family, built multiple businesses here, and my husband has served as a Woodbury firefighter," her statement reads.

Jahner-Byrne will run as a Republican, according to her campaign filings.

According to her website, Jahner Byrne is the CEO of her own public speaking and business consulting firm and has experience in the consumer goods manufacturing and health and wellness industries. She also founded the nonprofit Cancer Benefit Fund, according to her website, chairing the organization from 1998 to 2005.

In 2001, Jahner-Byrne won the Mrs. Minnesota competition.