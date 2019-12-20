The agreement will be effective Dec. 31. Until that date, Draper or the city may rescind the agreement. After Dec. 31, and if neither party rescinds, Draper will be paid the equivalent of one month’s salary — $8,233.60 — along with a lump sum payment of $18,770.21. The payment includes one-third of Draper’s accrued sick leave ($6,986.90) and the value of his accrued vacation leave ($11,783.31).

Draper’s health insurance benefits will lapse on Jan. 31, 2020.

The agreement states that Draper voluntarily resigned from his position effective Dec. 16, the day he signed the document. Council President Dean Hove signed it on Friday, Dec. 20.

The resignation agreement includes a clause of no wrongdoing, stating:

“This agreement is made to ensure a clean separation of employment and nothing herein shall be construed as an admission of liability or wrongdoing by or on behalf of Draper, the city, or any party identified in interest with Draper or the city.”

The evaluation of Draper accepted on Friday states:

“In the area of communication, the chief needs to improve his communication skills to provide clear messages as there is a concern that he provides mixed messages.”

The summary also explains, "in the area of employee relations, the chief needs to improve relationships with his colleagues and those he supervises as a lack of trust currently exists."

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Warner is serving as interim fire chief.

Draper joined the city the summer of 2016. In April of this year, the city placed Draper on paid leave to investigate an undisclosed personnel complaint.

Draper returned to the job July 10 after a two-week suspension. In a disciplinary letter obtained by the Republican Eagle through a data request, the council cited violation of city policy, demeaning city employees and failing to meet the council's "expectations for performance and leadership.” The punishment followed an investigation into a heated staff meeting April 23 in which Draper reportedly "yelled and directed obscenities at fire staff members," according to the letter.

Two days after he returned to work, the Red Wing Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 2078, announced that its members this spring had passed a vote of no confidence in the chief. “We see no means by which Shannon Draper can regain the trust of his employees," the July 12 news release stated.

Draper became fire chief in August 2016. He has nearly three decades of firefighter experience and was previously fire chief in Vermillion, S.D.