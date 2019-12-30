HUDSON — A Milwaukee man who turned his attention from corporate law to social issues and educating future lawyers is making his case again for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone said his life experiences have shaped him to serve on the state’s high court.

“I have exactly the perspective and experience we need,” he said in an interview with the Star-Observer.

Fallone, who ran an unsuccessful 2013 bid against Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, will be among three names on the spring primary ballot. Voters will choose among Fallone, incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and Jill Karofsky, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the April 7 spring election.

Fallone said he cut his legal teeth at national firms, where he gained experience on high-level white collar crime cases. He said the experience was eye-opening to what he called two levels of justice that are separated by what people can afford.

“How much money you have shouldn’t determine what kind of justice you get,” he said.

Fallone entered academia in 1992, when he and his wife moved to Milwaukee and he began teaching at Marquette. He has since served on the boards of several advocacy groups for Latinos and, with his wife Heidi, launched the patient advocacy organization Stem Cell Now.

He notes his experience includes counseling former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl on U.S. Supreme Court applicants and being asked by President Obama’s administration for insight on the Merrick Garland appointment.

Fallone said his reasons for running are much the same as with his 2013 candidacy. He said that includes concerns over the state Supreme Court becoming more partisan and less independent.

“If anything, the court is more bitterly divided on party lines,” Fallone said.

He said there’s no particular legal philosophy he turns to, but rather values a variety of perspectives in considering cases.

“Then you get justice,” Fallone said.

The son of a Mexican immigrant, Fallone said he thinks the Supreme Court should be more reflective of Wisconsin’s increasingly diverse population. He said that, if elected, he would be the state’s first Latino justice.

“We should have judges who look like our state,” Fallone said.