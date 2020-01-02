As part of a $738 billion spending bill, President Donald Trump signed into that federal tobacco purchasing will be increased from 18 to 21.

The law will only affect the selling of a tobacco product (cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes) to anyone under 21. This law doesn't affect the possession of tobacco products from ages 18-20.

This key difference has Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman raising a slight concern.

"It's too early to tell yet how it's going to work out."

The law changed for vendors after President Trump signed the bill on Dec. 20. Raising the sales age from 18 to 21 was becoming more frequent around the country, with individual states and cities raising the age themselves. Prior to the bill signage, there were 19 states that raised the tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21.

Pohlman said the police and the Red Wing City Attorney's office are working closely to monitor the new law in affect. Having a law that affects purchasing, while the possession law stays the same, will be difficult to enforce.

While the police department won't be doing any compliance checks to try and catch vendors early on, Pohlman said they're going to use the opportunity to educate, rather than fine or ticket.

Pohlman said the police department have an educational program that helps vendors identify potential illegal sales. The end goal, Pohlman says, is to prevent sales to someone under age, not to fine vendors.

The law will also affect vaping products, which could be helpful for school districts and police departments across the country. A state student survey found that vaping among Minnesota teens jumped between 2016 and 2019, with 54% more 11th graders reporting they'd vaped within the last 30 days in the most recent survey.

Last February, the Republican Eagle reported concern throughout Goodhue County from high school principals concerned over the dramatic increase in vaping.

Cities like River Falls have been advocating for statewide change for months.

Pohlman thinks the new purchasing law could be helpful for curbing vape use by teenagers. Pohlman also said the city, and others too, have a chance to now discuss a possession law that matches the new tobacco sales law. Pohlman is excited at the potential for this discussion.

Pohlman said they police department will be sending letters to residents to explain the new laws, just in case anyone didn't learn news in the past couple of weeks.



