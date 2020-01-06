O’Connor has served as mayor since April 2016.

“It has truly been an honor and a pleasure to have served the wonderful people of Hudson as mayor for the past four years,” O’Connor said in a news release. “Over that time, I have been dedicated to ensuring unparalleled public safety, keeping the city’s share of your taxes low while providing excellent essential services, expanding our tax base, protecting our resources and improving the quality of life for all our residents.”

The mayoral seat will be up for election April 7, 2020, for the two-year term.

O’Connor called Hudson the crowned jewel of the St. Croix and Mississippi Valley, and a river town with exceptional history and culture.

“If re-elected I promise to continue to honor our history as a small town on the beautiful St. Croix River and strive to enhance the quality of life for all who call Hudson home,” O’Connor said.

The deadline to file for office is 5 p.m. Jan. 7.