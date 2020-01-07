HUDSON, Wis. -- As new developments continue in Hudson, many sparking concerns from residents, the Common Council approved an amendment requiring developers to hold information meetings with neighbors at its regular meeting Jan. 6.

The meetings will be prior to submission of applications for zoning map amendments, future land use map amendments, conditional-use permits or development plans within the downtown overlay district.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves said the meetings are designed to get developers and neighbors communicating early in the process, before the development comes to the city.

“It’s just kind of an early first step,” he said.

Notices of the meetings will be sent out by the city to neighbors within 300 feet, the current standard range for the city. Community Development Director Mike Johnson said the distance is usually more than a block downtown, and staff will often include a wider distance to round off blocks.

Council member Bill Alms said he thinks that’s a short range and could be expanded.

Council agreed to send the distance question to plan commission for further discussion, as it factors into several ordinances. Johnson said they will look at examples of properties downtown as well as on the periphery.

Johnson said city staff may be present at the information meetings, especially for larger projects, to ensure they know what the issues are. Reeves said it will likely depend on the project.

City Attorney Catherine Munkittrick said elected officials should notify staff if they are planning on attending, so they can post notice of a potential quorum.

City Clerk

The common council also approved the appointment of Becky Eggen as the new city clerk. Eggen previously worked as the deputy clerk for village of Baldwin. She will begin Monday, Jan. 13.