ST. PAUL — Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is set to visit a southern Minnesota soybean farm as part of a three-state campaign tour on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The billionaire and former New York City mayor will announce policy aimed at helping people "shortchanged by Donald Trump," Bloomberg's campaign said in a statement. And as part of that effort, Bloomberg is set to speak with Wells, Minn., farmer Darin Johnson and community members in the area about rural economic issues.

Wells is about 20 miles west of Albert Lea.

He will also visit Chicago and Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday as part of the three-city tour.

Bloomberg in November announced that he would throw his hat in the ring to challenge Trump in 2020, growing an already crowded field of Democratic candidates vying for the party's nomination. And ahead of Minnesota's March 3 primary contest, his campaign has funneled more than $1 million into Minnesota on television ad buys, according to estimates from FiveThirtyEight.

Bloomberg is the latest candidate to stump in the North Star State ahead of Minnesota's primary election. Early voting in Minnesota's primary begins next week.