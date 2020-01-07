Dakota County rolled out an overhaul of its mobile app this month with added functionality and a streamlined menu system.

According to a news release:

"The app was designed to rapidly provide access to the most popular Dakota County online content. For example, the newly expanded parks section of the app includes a detailed, GPS-integrated map of your favorite Dakota County park. The map displays park features, trail locations and your current location all on one screen. You can also check for park events or search for park activities at locations near you."

The Star Gazette spent the day testing out the new app. Here are the three features we like the most.

1. Parks and trails maps

The county highlighted this feature in the app release announcement, and for good cause. The parks section provides a wealth of useful information, including a calendar of outdoor events, permit and reservation details, and a link to view trail conditions.

But the top feature is a detailed listing of parks, complete with easy-to-view icons of amenities and GPS-enabled maps to guide users along trails. The database is searchable by park name, activity or proximity.

The menu is quick, responsive and thoughtfully designed. This is the reason to keep the Dakota County app in a prominent spot on your device's home screen.

2. Find your county commissioner

Not sure who represents your district on County Board? Not sure what district you live in? It takes three taps to pull up the name, photo and contact information for county commissioners. And an interactive map makes it easy to view district boundaries.

The app also provides a listing of county buildings, but residents will need to search elsewhere for government meeting schedules and agendas.

3. Health and family resources

What good is a social program if the community isn't aware of it? The app lists contact information and service offerings for a host of health and wellness resources, such as veteran's services, chemical health intake and the Suicide Crisis Hotline.

There's also a section for the county's Crisis Response Unit with details on emergency psychiatric appointments, provider information and eligibility requirements.

The Dakota County app is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.