RIVER FALLS — City residents interested in getting their name on the April 7, 2020 ballot for the city council at-large seat still have time to do so.

The initial Jan. 5 deadline has been extended to Friday, Jan. 10.

Candidates are required to include 100 River Falls resident signatures along with submitting required nomination forms. More nomination information is available online at the River Falls website under the government elections tab.

Following the Jan. 5 deadline, the current candidates filed on the ballot are:

Mayor: Dan Toland (incumbent) and Aaron Taylor

District 4: Todd Bjerstedt (incumbent) and Nathan Stauner

At-Large (two seats): Scott Morrissette (incumbent) and open

Further questions may be forwarded to city clerk Amy White at 715-426-3408.