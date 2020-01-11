Goodhue County residents will have another opportunity to voice opinions about the solid waste plan that the county and city of Red Wing are working towards.

According to Goodhue County Public Works Director Greg Isakson, the county is required to publish notices about the solid waste hearing in two successive weeks before it can be held. The hearing that occurred in January 2019 was preceded by only one notice. In order to ensure that the process of implementing the solid waste plan is done correctly, the county will redo the hearing process.

After the two weeks of notices and the hearing, there will be a 90-day period to negotiate contracts with waste haulers, a step that had been completed last year but needs to be redone due to the single notification last year.

“Right now this is probably going to delay the entire process by about another four months,” Isakson explained to the board.

The board had voted to hold the hearing on Tuesday, March 3. However, Finance Director Brian Anderson realized that the presidential primary is scheduled for the same day. The hearing was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

County and city staff have been working to enter the Bench Street Landfill into Minnesota’s Closed Landfill Program. This is to ensure that if (and when) the landfill needs to be cleaned, the state, not the county, will be responsible for the cleaning and associated cost.

To enter the landfill into the state program, the two local governments had to create an ordinance that requires solid waste generated in the county to be processed in Red Wing's new plant. The city also had to stop putting garbage into the Bench Street Landfill by Jan. 1, 2019.