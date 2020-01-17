U.S. Rep. Angie Craig’s town hall at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School on Friday, Jan. 17, has been rescheduled because of the threat of a winter storm.

The 2nd Congressional District representative will hold her first town hall of 2020 next Saturday, Jan. 25, at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School. Doors open 10:30 a.m. and the town hall is set to begin 11 a.m.

Craig has committed to holding at least one town hall-style public meeting each month and will continue rotating meetings throughout each county in the 2nd District, according to a news release.

