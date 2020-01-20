ST. PAUL — The New York Times Editorial Board on Sunday, Jan. 20, issued its endorsements in the Democratic presidential race, breaking with tradition to support two candidates: Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

Members of the editorial board said they thought it was important to put forth candidates that they viewed as the most capable of bringing forth the "radical" and the "realist" approaches being explored by the Democratic Party. And so they selected the two U.S. senators as their top picks moving forward.

The board called the Minnesota senator "the very definition of Midwestern charisma, grit and sticktoitiveness." And they said Klobuchar has a record of working across the aisle that "would make her a deal maker (a real one) and uniter for the wings of the party — and perhaps the nation."

Klobuchar's campaign widely broadcast the endorsement on Monday and on Twitter, Klobuchar shared the article and said, "An honor!"

https://twitter.com/amyklobuchar/status/1219109525480988672?s=20

The board, meanwhile, called Warren the "standard-bearer" for the Democratic left and said the Massachusetts senator "speaks elegantly of how the economic system is rigged against all but the wealthiest Americans, and of 'our chance to rewrite the rules of power in our country.'"

Warren shared the article on her Twitter account and said, "So, I guess Amy Klobuchar and I are now both undefeated in elections and undefeated in New York Times endorsements!"

https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1219121711460835328?s=20

The endorsements come just weeks ahead of the Iowa Caucuses. And as senators return to Washington, D.C., for the president's impeachment hearings, they'll be pulled from the campaign trail (at least temporarily). The first early voting states, including Minnesota and North Dakota, started accepting in-person and mail-in ballots in the presidential primary contests in recent days.