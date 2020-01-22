Hastings City Council members heard an early report on the state of affordable housing within the city. The report was given by Economic Development Coordinator Rusty Fifield.

"It's a start of a conversation, if you will," he said. "It's about how housing relates to economic development. What's important in housing issues and needs in Hastings, what role the city should play in addressing these needs and issues and what do we do."

According to the report, about one-third of people working in Hastings actually live in Hastings, which is something Fifield said could be capitalized upon to entice those already working to move to town. The problem is the lack of new housing.

"We've seen very limited new housing starts since the recession," he said. "This lack of growth is a fundamental aspect of impairing business development and retention, and it is also a factor in declining school enrollments. Those things are fundamentally important to the community and economic development."

The Metropolitan Council housing affordability limits says a home price of $254,500 or lower is affordable for a household at 80% of annual median income, which is $75,000. Fifty-four percent of single-family homes in Hastings meet that criteria. Eighty-two percent of these affordable homes were built between 1950 and 2000.

That's just one small facet of affordable housing in Hastings. One must also take into account housing costs, which must not exceed 30% of gross income otherwise it creates a financial burden on homeowners. Housing costs are calculated using the following four assumptions listed in the report:

10% down payment

30 year, fixed rate mortgage at 4%

$1,200 per year homeowner's insurance

Property taxes at 2019 rates

"If you take the medium-valued home, which is $192,500, you would need an annual income of $47,200 for that home to be affordable," Fifield said. "The median sales price in August happens to be $254,500 requiring an annual income of $61,120 or higher to be affordable."

He cited rising construction costs that are outpacing incomes as one of the reasons there hasn't been much new home development. The other three aspects land, infrastructure, developer profit and overhead, city fees and charges are all other things that drive new housing development.

Generational differences were also noted during the presentation.

"Millennial's prefer urban over suburban. Clearly they are more constrained by student loan debt than I was when I purchased a home," Fifield said. "And they seem to be more interested in a turnkey home rather than a fixer upper."

Council members at the end of the presentation noticed that it gave more questions than answers, but acknowledged that the report was only the beginning of something that would change constantly over time.

To view the whole report given to the city council, visit tinyurl.com/unwjsax.